Bengals kicker Evan McPherson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11 for his performance in the team’s win on Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders.

McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts in the win, and accounted for 14 of Cincinnati’s 32 points on the day.

Three of his field goals were from 50-plus yards (54, 53, 51), which tied a single-game NFL record.

Through 11 games, McPherson has made 15 of 18 field goal attempts.

This is McPherson’s second career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. He also won it in Week 1 vs. Minnesota, his NFL debut, after he made a 33-yard game-winning kick as time expired in overtime.

QB Joe Burrow (Week 4, offense) and WR Ja’Marr Chase (Week 7, offense) have also won AFC Player of the Week awards this season. Chase also won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in September.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.