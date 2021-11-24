Celebration of Lights
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Paul Brown Stadium is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the...
Paul Brown Stadium is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11 for his performance in the team’s win on Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders.

McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts in the win, and accounted for 14 of Cincinnati’s 32 points on the day.

Three of his field goals were from 50-plus yards (54, 53, 51), which tied a single-game NFL record.

Through 11 games, McPherson has made 15 of 18 field goal attempts.

This is McPherson’s second career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. He also won it in Week 1 vs. Minnesota, his NFL debut, after he made a 33-yard game-winning kick as time expired in overtime.

QB Joe Burrow (Week 4, offense) and WR Ja’Marr Chase (Week 7, offense) have also won AFC Player of the Week awards this season. Chase also won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in September.

