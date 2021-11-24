New footage released in unsolved Thanksgiving Day murder of Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have released new video hoping to make progress in an investigation surrounding the Thanksgiving Day shooting death of a woman in 2017.

Investigators believe the footage could lead them to someone who witnessed the crime.

Dina Mosley, 48, spent the day with family but went out later that evening. Hours later, Dina’s family received word she’d been shot.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. in Roselawn along Reading Road. Dina would die at the hospital.

Her family believes Dina left them headed for what was then called Nephew’s Bar. They say Dina was shot in her car near Reading and Stonybrook Drive.

“She had jumped the curb and jumped out of her car and she collapsed in front of Nephew’s,” Shawna Mosley, Dina’s niece, recounted.

The family says a Good Samaritan tried to save Dina.

“I want to thank her for seriously trying to help my aunt, because she was still breathing,” Shawnta said.

Dina’s loved ones typically have a candlelight vigil on Thanksgiving every year in honor of her. They gathered on Tuesday in 2021 ahead of the four-year anniversary of Dina’s death, which remains unexplained.

Shawnta says the two were like sisters.

“She was so sweet and caring and loving, and she would do anything for you,” Shawnta said.

Cincinnati police have been looking for leads in the case and need more information to move forward. That’s why they’re releasing security camera footage from inside Nephew’s.

Investigators say a man seen in the clip (highlighted in the video above) may have witnessed the shooting.

“The guy with the bubble coat, he was out in his car, and he saw everything,” Shawnta said.

Dina’s family hopes either the man comes forward or the video helps police track him down.

“We just don’t want her to be a cold case, because she wouldn’t let us be a cold case,” said Diamond French, Dina’s great-niece. “She wouldn’t. She’d go up and beyond. She’d be calling everybody and she just wouldn’t rest until she got some kind of answer.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.