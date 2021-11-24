Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

New footage released in unsolved Thanksgiving Day murder of Cincinnati woman

Dina Mosley
Dina Mosley(Provided)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have released new video hoping to make progress in an investigation surrounding the Thanksgiving Day shooting death of a woman in 2017.

Investigators believe the footage could lead them to someone who witnessed the crime.

Dina Mosley, 48, spent the day with family but went out later that evening. Hours later, Dina’s family received word she’d been shot.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. in Roselawn along Reading Road. Dina would die at the hospital.

Her family believes Dina left them headed for what was then called Nephew’s Bar. They say Dina was shot in her car near Reading and Stonybrook Drive.

“She had jumped the curb and jumped out of her car and she collapsed in front of Nephew’s,” Shawna Mosley, Dina’s niece, recounted.

The family says a Good Samaritan tried to save Dina.

“I want to thank her for seriously trying to help my aunt, because she was still breathing,” Shawnta said.

Dina’s loved ones typically have a candlelight vigil on Thanksgiving every year in honor of her. They gathered on Tuesday in 2021 ahead of the four-year anniversary of Dina’s death, which remains unexplained.

Shawnta says the two were like sisters.

“She was so sweet and caring and loving, and she would do anything for you,” Shawnta said.

Cincinnati police have been looking for leads in the case and need more information to move forward. That’s why they’re releasing security camera footage from inside Nephew’s.

Investigators say a man seen in the clip (highlighted in the video above) may have witnessed the shooting.

“The guy with the bubble coat, he was out in his car, and he saw everything,” Shawnta said.

Dina’s family hopes either the man comes forward or the video helps police track him down.

“We just don’t want her to be a cold case, because she wouldn’t let us be a cold case,” said Diamond French, Dina’s great-niece. “She wouldn’t. She’d go up and beyond. She’d be calling everybody and she just wouldn’t rest until she got some kind of answer.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Wood
Woman throws scalding coffee in face of Frisch’s worker, police say
Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Desirey Hughes
Family fears worst for Cincinnati woman missing for 10 days
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Mason Meyer
Life in prison for driver who killed couple in NKY police chase

Latest News

First responders on the scene of a crash that has I-75 North closed Tuesday night.
I-75 North closed due to pedestrian crash in West End
Cincinnati police release new video in 2017 Thanksgiving Day murder
Cincinnati police release new video in 2017 Thanksgiving Day murder
Norwood police offer pick-up service to stop package thieves
A day after funeral arrangements, Frederick O’Bannon’s mother Anita and her family were...
Mother of construction worker killed in random attack talks about son’s impact