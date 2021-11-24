Dry today, rain on Thanksgiving Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dry and cool today. Watch for increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs should top out in the lower 50s, which is right around average. Rain develops overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Portions if the Tri-State could see scattered showers before sunrise on Thanksgiving Day. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Pockets of steadier rain around 8 to 12 a.m. could impact your morning travel plans. Rain showers are possible off and on until late evening. Some locations northeast of the city may see a few flurries on Thursday night .

Sky conditions clear Thursday night. Cool temperatures settle in on Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 30s.

Holiday Travel Forecast

Good News: There will be a few inconvenient spots across the nation but for for 500 miles in all directions from Cincinnati travel through Sunday should be fine. The rain Thanksgiving day may slow progress a bit and Sunday may see a mix of rain and snow but no icy driving. No major travel problems are expected for most of the U.S.

