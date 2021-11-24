Celebration of Lights
Early morning police chase ends in Linwood crash

A police chase Wednesday morning started in Mariemont and ended in a multi-vehicle crash in...
A police chase Wednesday morning started in Mariemont and ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Linwood, according to Cincinnati police.(123RF)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase Wednesday morning started in Mariemont and ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Linwood, according to Cincinnati police.

Police say the chase began around 4:17 a.m. after a Mariemont police officer initiated a felony traffic stop for a stolen vehicle at Wooster and Newtown Roads.

The driver, James Ferris Chivers, initially stopped but then tried to turn and hit the officer’s marked vehicle.

A Newtown police officer and a Fairfax officer joined the pursuit, according to police.

Stop sticks at Columbia Parkway and Delta Avenue failed to stop the vehicle and the chase continued into Linwood.

At the 4700 block of Eastern Avenue, Chivers tried to turn around in a parking lot and hit both the Newtown and Fairfax officers’ vehicles.

Cincinnati police say that when they arrived, the Mariemont officer had already used a Taser and had Chivers in custody.

Chivers had minor injuries and was taken to UC Hospital by a Mariemont officer.

Cincinnati Fire said that Chivers is physically okay.

