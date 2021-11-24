Homicide victim identified after skeletal remains found in Kennedy Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The skeletal remains found in Kennedy Heights in October have been identified as those of a homicide victim.

The remains were identified as Robert Myatt, 56, by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

His remains were found in a wooded area in the 6200 block of Red Bank Road on Oct. 2, police said.

The coroner determined his death “was the result of homicidal violence,” CPD said.

Call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information about Myatt’s death.

