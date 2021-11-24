I-75 North closed due to pedestrian crash in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is closed Tuesday night due to a crash.

Cincinnati police confirm the crash involved a pedestrian on I-75.

No word on the condition of the pedestrian or what led to the crash.

The crash happened around 10 p.m.

The interstate is closed beyond US-50 West beneath the Ezzard Charles Drive overpass, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It’s unclear for how long the interstate will remain closed.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

