I-75 North closed due to pedestrian crash in West End

First responders on the scene of a crash that has I-75 North closed Tuesday night.
First responders on the scene of a crash that has I-75 North closed Tuesday night.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is closed Tuesday night due to a crash.

Cincinnati police confirm the crash involved a pedestrian on I-75.

No word on the condition of the pedestrian or what led to the crash.

The crash happened around 10 p.m.

The interstate is closed beyond US-50 West beneath the Ezzard Charles Drive overpass, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It’s unclear for how long the interstate will remain closed.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

