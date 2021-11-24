Mason abortion ban on hold after referendum petitions submitted

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Mason’s city-wide abortion ban is on hold after referendum petitions were submitted Wednesday.

Joy Bennett, the Mason resident leading the referendum efforts, says she filed the petitions to the Mason Clerk of Council as a response to the ordinance that passed in October.

The abortion ban imposes penalties on anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion within city limits. The ordinance was set to take effect on Nov. 24. A similar ordinance was passed in Lebanon earlier this year.

“No matter their personal opinion of abortion, most people in Mason believe that government has no right to tell a woman she cannot access this form of health care,” Bennett said. “Mason City Council’s action here is egregious overreach, and we are thankful for the processes in place in our country that allow us to take action (like referendum) to correct this overreach.”

Bennett and other volunteers have been collecting signatures for the past month.

The petition needed at least 1,460 signatures from registered Mason voters to move forward with a referendum. Bennett says she submitted more than 2,000 signatures on Wednesday.

Bennett will next submit the signatures to the Board of Elections on Dec. 6, which will certify them by Dec. 16.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.