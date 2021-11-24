Celebration of Lights
Mother of murdered Westwood man pleads for information

‘It’s like a scary movie that you never wake up out of.’
Shannon Cameron and her son, Jamar Jones
Shannon Cameron and her son, Jamar Jones(Provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday marks eight years that a Westwood family has spent Thanksgiving without a loved one lost to gun violence.

In 2013, 24-year-old Jamar Jones was shot and killed in front of his apartment building on Werk Road just days before Thanksgiving.

The police investigation found an apartment in Jones’ building had been ransacked and a car had been left running in a nearby parking lot.

Still, Jones’ murder is still unsolved, and no arrests have been made.

“It’s scary, very scary. It’s like a scary movie that you never wake up out of,” said Shannon Cameron, Jones’ mother.

Cameron says Jones did have a conflict with a group at the time of the shooting and that she’s frustrated with the lack of tips.

“People say they fear for their life because they don’t want to come forward with information, but you have to ask them, what if it happened to their loved one?” She posed. “You would want someone to come forth.”

The last several years have been a struggle for Cameron without her son’s smile.

“I’m used to him being there, eating that Strawberry shortcake that my mother always fixed him,” Cameron said. “It gets a little depressing, but I have to stay cheerful because that’s what he would want me to do.”

Cameron says she will never forget officers knocking on her door to tell her Jones had been shot. She says she misses his bubbly personality.

“He was just a good person, good person to be around,” says Cameron. “When you see that smile, it just lights the world up.”

According to his mother, Jones was trying to make it in the music industry when he was killed.

“He’s always in our thoughts,” she said. “I just look at it like, he’s there with us in spirit.”

Cameron says that because Jones was an organ donor, he has helped save five lives. She says it gives her comfort on the days she’s missing her son when she’s feeling sad.

If you have any information into Jones’ shooting death, you’re asked to call Cincinnati Police District 3 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

