OVI checkpoint announced for Butler County

The checkpoint will be conducted by the Butler County OVI Task Force.
The checkpoint will be conducted by the Butler County OVI Task Force.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint Wednesday night.

The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and end no later than 3 a.m. in Fairfield on SR-4 at Symmes Road.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of their continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

