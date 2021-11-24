OVI checkpoint announced for Butler County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint Wednesday night.

The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and end no later than 3 a.m. in Fairfield on SR-4 at Symmes Road.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of their continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

