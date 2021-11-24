Celebration of Lights
See what Dewine, Whitmer have wagered on ‘The Game’

OSU kicks off against Michigan at Noon on Saturday in Ann Arbor.
FILE - Ohio State linebackers Tuf Borland (32), Davon Hamilton (53) and Malik Harrison (39)...
FILE - Ohio State linebackers Tuf Borland (32), Davon Hamilton (53) and Malik Harrison (39) smother Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is putting his money where his mouth is on “The Game”—in the form, of course, of a basket of Ohio’s favorite sweet treats.

Could the same be said of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer? Sure.

And hey, it’s just a friendly wager between governors. And it’s just a college football game after all... No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Michigan.

At the same time, even a casual comparison of the wagerings reveals what fans of The Ohio State University probably already know: One of these states cares more about The Game than the other.

DeWine’s offering:

  • Cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus;
  • Black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati;
  • Chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland; and
  • Buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.

“With so much on the line in this year’s edition of The Game, Fran and I are very excited to see the Buckeyes kick-off on Saturday and continue their great rivalry,” DeWine said. “I am proud to engage in this friendly bet, highlighting some of Fran and my favorite treats from across the Buckeye State that we know many Ohioans will be enjoying as they cheer the Buckeyes. O-H!”

And Whitmer’s? No bulleted list is required.

It’s a package of “cherry sweet and treats” from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.

Said the Michigander, “This football game is a time-honored tradition between our two states that pits the best we have to offer against each other for four quarters. That’s why I’m joining Governor DeWine to bet some of the best Michigan-made sweet and treats that our state has to offer from Cherry Republic. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue!”

Bearcats make historic rise in College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State is favored by eight points in the game.

Noon kickoff at Michigan Stadium this Saturday.

