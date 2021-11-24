VIDEO: Police pursuit leads to alleged drug bust in Warren County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released dashcam video shows a Franklin police pursuit that began as a stake-out.

Police say they were staking out a car that had come back as stolen when another suspicious vehicle drove by. Turns out, the driver of the second vehicle had an active arrest warrant.

Police say that driver is Cortez Owensby. Following the chase, authorities allegedly found meth in his car and four grams of fentanyl hidden “on his person.”

