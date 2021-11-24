Celebration of Lights
VIDEO: Police pursuit leads to alleged drug bust in Warren County

(WILX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released dashcam video shows a Franklin police pursuit that began as a stake-out.

Police say they were staking out a car that had come back as stolen when another suspicious vehicle drove by. Turns out, the driver of the second vehicle had an active arrest warrant.

Police say that driver is Cortez Owensby. Following the chase, authorities allegedly found meth in his car and four grams of fentanyl hidden “on his person.”

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

