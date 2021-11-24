Celebration of Lights
West Side Thanksgiving parade faces cancellation without volunteers

The parade needs 47 volunteer sign-ups by 1 p.m. Wednesday or police will pull the permit.
Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade
Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade(Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 30th annual Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade could be canceled unless enough volunteers sign up to help.

The parade’s Facebook page shared an urgent request for volunteers late Wednesday morning.

The post says the Cincinnati Police Department will cancel the parade if parade organizers don’t find 47 volunteers by 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“Through a series of unfortunate events including the pandemic, students who used to do this weren’t recruited and CPD WILL require this number of volunteers to place and stand by barricades at intersections during the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade,” the post by Laura Hamilton reads.

Hamilton is the former president of the West Price Hill Community Council.

Those willing to volunteer are urged to contact Cindy at 513.702.9785.

The parade assembles on Ferguson Road and fills a four-block area from Glenway to Western Hills High School.

Traditionally the parade features a huge assembly of floats, school groups, businesses, church groups, clubs, families, community leaders and classic cars.

