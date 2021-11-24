WinterFest at Kings Island kicks off Friday

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - WinterFest at Kings Island is back this year and the park is inviting visitors to “step into a world of holiday magic.”

WinterFest kicks off Friday, Nov. 26 and will be open select nights in November and December.

The annual event features ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower turned into a magical Christmas tree, the brand new Winter Wonderland parade, more than five million lights, and 20 rides including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.

“Wonderland Parade” will include more than 150 festive performers and eight floats with classic holiday themes like toy boxes, gingerbread houses and Santa Claus.

More information and tickets are available on the park’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.