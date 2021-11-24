Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

WinterFest at Kings Island kicks off Friday

By Lauren Artino
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - WinterFest at Kings Island is back this year and the park is inviting visitors to “step into a world of holiday magic.”

WinterFest kicks off Friday, Nov. 26 and will be open select nights in November and December.

The annual event features ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower turned into a magical Christmas tree, the brand new Winter Wonderland parade, more than five million lights, and 20 rides including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.

“Wonderland Parade” will include more than 150 festive performers and eight floats with classic holiday themes like toy boxes, gingerbread houses and Santa Claus.

More information and tickets are available on the park’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Wood
Woman throws scalding coffee in face of Frisch’s worker, police say
Desirey Hughes
Family fears worst for Cincinnati woman missing for 10 days
Mason Meyer
Life in prison for driver who killed couple in NKY police chase
Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Teen killed in shooting at a gas station in South Fairmount
Suspect arrested for teen’s murder in South Fairmount, police say

Latest News

TT's Take: 'The Great' season two now streaming
TT's Take: 'The Great' season two now streaming
Ancient Caves searches for clues to Earth’s climate history.
New OMNIMAX film immerses you in world’s most remote caves
Playhouse in the Park preps for 'A Christmas Carol'
Playhouse in the Park preps for 'A Christmas Carol'
tt take
TT's Take: Taste the Nation