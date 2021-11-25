Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago...
Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago apartment before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after plunging from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building is being investigated by police and child welfare officials.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy Wednesday as Lamar Roach Jr. of Chicago.

Police say the boy may have pushed out a window screen in an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of a crash that has I-75 North closed Tuesday night.
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75, police say
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Deputy, detective save woman at East Fork Lake
Last-second rescue saves woman’s life at East Fork Lake
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
Bearcats make historic rise in College Football Playoff rankings
Dina Mosley
New footage released in unsolved Thanksgiving Day murder of Cincinnati woman

Latest News

Cincinnati’s next boxing superstar is a 13-year-old girl who spars with the boys
Cincinnati’s next boxing superstar is a 13-year-old girl who spars with the boys
Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart
Tri-State Marine paralyzed in Kabul Airport attacks continues road to recovery
Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. (Source: CNN via CNN...
On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving
Kroger said they don't expect to have more gas at the location till after the Thanksgiving...
Kroger in Westwood out of gas on Thanksgiving Eve