Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Kroger’s West Price Hill location out of gas on Thanksgiving eve

Kroger said they don't expect to have more gas at the location till after the Thanksgiving...
Kroger said they don't expect to have more gas at the location till after the Thanksgiving holiday.(WRDW)
By Jared Goffinet and Kody Fisher
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you plan on fueling up before you drive to your Thanksgiving celebration, the Kroger off Ferguson Road in West Price Hill is all out of gas.

A note from Kroger management is posted on the pumps to let customers know there is no fuel.

According to the message, the Ferguson Road Kroger does not expect to have fuel throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday, the Kroger off Ferguson Road ran out of fuel.
On Thursday, the Kroger off Ferguson Road ran out of fuel.(WXIX)

Find the cheapest gas prices in your area here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Wood
Woman throws scalding coffee in face of Frisch’s worker, police say
Desirey Hughes
Family fears worst for Cincinnati woman missing for 10 days
First responders on the scene of a crash that has I-75 North closed Tuesday night.
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75, police say
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
Bearcats make historic rise in College Football Playoff rankings
Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say

Latest News

The remains were identified as Robert Myatt, 56, by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office,...
Homicide victim identified after skeletal remains found in Kennedy Heights
Deputy, detective save woman at East Fork Lake
Last-second rescue saves woman’s life at East Fork Lake
Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart
Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart
A suspect led Franklin police on a chase through Warren County that ended in a drug bust.
VIDEO: Police pursuit leads to alleged drug bust in Warren County