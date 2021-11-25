Kroger’s West Price Hill location out of gas on Thanksgiving eve

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you plan on fueling up before you drive to your Thanksgiving celebration, the Kroger off Ferguson Road in West Price Hill is all out of gas.

A note from Kroger management is posted on the pumps to let customers know there is no fuel.

According to the message, the Ferguson Road Kroger does not expect to have fuel throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday, the Kroger off Ferguson Road ran out of fuel. (WXIX)

Find the cheapest gas prices in your area here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.