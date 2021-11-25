Man shot by police after stabbing two people in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police confirm that a man accused of stabbing two people in Westwood was shot by a Cincinnati police officer.

Police responded to a residence at the Lafeuille Apartment Homes around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived at the apartment, they say that one officer used a Taser and another officer shot the suspect in the leg.

The suspect and the stabbing victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the suspect is currently unknown.

There were four people in the apartment at the time. Police say that they believe all four are family members.

