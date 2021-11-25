Celebration of Lights
Man shot by police after stabbing two people in Westwood

Cincinnati Police are responding to a stabbing incident at an apartment complex in Westwood.
Cincinnati Police are responding to a stabbing incident at an apartment complex in Westwood.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police confirm that a man accused of stabbing two people in Westwood was shot by a Cincinnati police officer.

Police responded to a residence at the Lafeuille Apartment Homes around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived at the apartment, they say that one officer used a Taser and another officer shot the suspect in the leg.

The suspect and the stabbing victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the suspect is currently unknown.

There were four people in the apartment at the time. Police say that they believe all four are family members.

This is a developing story. FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

