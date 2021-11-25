Celebration of Lights
One teen killed, another teen critically injured after early Thanksgiving morning shooting

Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.(WILX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after one teenager is killed and another teen is in critical condition after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When police arrived, they found a male in his late teens who had been shot multiple times at the location.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Mitchell said officers then responded to the 700 block of Dearborn Avenue and found a second shooting victim, a 15-year-old boy.

Police confirmed the 15-year-old had been shot on Hecks Lane and had headed towards Dearborn Avenue. He was also transported to University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No other details were provided. There are currently no suspects.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

