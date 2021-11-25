Celebration of Lights
Rain today, cold on Friday

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Happy Thanksgiving! A chilly morning with rain on the way. Clouds will stick around all day. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy at times with wind gusts as high as 21 miles per hour. All of us will see rain showers at times today. Rain tapers off this evening. Friday starts cloudy and cold, but clouds will clear and the day shapes up to be mostly sunny. Highs will hold in the upper 30s thanks to a brisk northwest wind.

If you have weekend plans, Saturday is the dry day of the two. Rain returns on Saturday night and could mix with a little light snow early Sunday morning. Partly sunny by Sunday afternoon for the Bengals game. There could be a few light sprinkles/light showers. Weekend highs in the mid 40s.

Good News for Holiday Travel: There will be a few inconvenient spots across the nation but for for 500 miles in all directions from Cincinnati travel through Sunday should be fine. The rain Thanksgiving day may slow progress a but no major travel problems are expected for most of the U.S.

