Report suggests Luke Fickell is staying at UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of college football’s top insiders says University of Cincinnati Head Football Coach Luke Fickell could be staying with the Bearcats.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports said on Wednesday he’d heard Fickell will remain in Cincinnati and that UC’s recruits have been told as such.

Fickell has been a rumored candidate for nearly every significant head coaching job going back 18 months, due in large part to his success in Clifton.

He would have his pick of options this year. More jobs are open than at any time in recent memory, including USC, Florida, LSU, Virginia Tech, TCU, Washington and Washington State.

Next consider the programs where vacancies could feasibly arise with the right combination of spiraling results and trigger-happy boosters: Auburn, Texas, Miami, etc.

It’s also likely a slew of jobs open once the dominos start to fall elsewhere. Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and Boston College’s Jeff Hafley could all be coaching elsewhere next year. (As could Cal’s Justin Wilcox, Duke’s David Cutcliffe and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer... albeit for different reasons.)

Then there’s Fickell. The Penn State job isn’t open anymore, but was it his if he’d wanted it? Maybe. Same with Nebraska. Same with about 120 other programs.

The question on nearly everyone’s mind is: What about USC?

Southern Cal’s athletic director, Mike Bohn, had the same role at UC when Fickell arrived in 2016. It might follow that Fickell, if he goes anywhere, would be predisposed to join Bohn to LA. But that syllogism isn’t exactly airtight—or evidentiary. There’s been no confirmation either side is seriously interested in the other.

UC’s playoff run further complicates the situation. Precedent suggests Fickell is locked down until the Bearcats lose a game, and if that doesn’t happen until New Year’s Eve—or at all—it would put his (at this point hypothetical) suitors in a pinch.

Make that a vice, in USC’s case. The talent gap between the program and its rivals is growing—and not in its favor. One five-star wide receiver per recruiting cycle doesn’t make up for last year’s trundling tumbleweed of an offensive line class.

Just another reason Fickell might not look fondly upon the Trojans, as it’s a strip-to-the-studs sort of rebuilding job.

And just another reason he’s in demand. Fickell stripped UC to the studs four years ago; now it’s headed to the playoffs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.