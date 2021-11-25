Runners embrace the rain in Cincinnati’s 112th Thanksgiving Day race

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a wet Thanksgiving morning in Downtown Cincinnati, but that didn’t deter Thursday’s runners—or Ohio’s First Lady.

Fran DeWine served as the official starter for this year’s Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day Race.

It’s the 112th installment of the event that features a 10k run/walk as well as the ProAmpac KIDS 3/8 mile Fun Run.

This Cincinnati tradition kicked off Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. for the KIDS Fun Run and 9:00 a.m. for the full 10K.

Runners and walkers started on Rosa Parks Way at Second Street. From there, they went up Vine Street on their way to the Taylor Southgate Bridge.

The race takes them through Newport and Covington on their way back to The Banks.

I think we need to get @Fox19CourtKing and @AndreaTVNews out here for the 112th annual Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day 10K run! The race kicks off in just a few hours @FOX19 🦃🏃🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/koAXB0AjHZ — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) November 25, 2021

