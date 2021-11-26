Celebration of Lights
Cold and dry today

Slight shower chance Saturday
By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy and very cold this morning. Temperatures starting off in the frigid 20s. We will see gradual clearing an a reappearance of the sun by midday. The afternoon shapes up to be mostly sunny, but cold with highs around 35 degrees. Partly cloudy and dry tonight. Cold once again with lows dropping into the chilly upper 20s.

The first half of the weekend stays dry. Saturday will be partly sunny, with a highs in the mid 40s. Watch for rain to develop Saturday night. Only a few scattered showers are expected. As temperatures drop overnight, a few wet snow flakes could mix in early Sunday morning. Partly sunny and cold on Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 40s through Monday. Temperatures return closer to average, around 50 degrees, by mid week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Rain today, cold on Friday