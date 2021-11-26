Celebration of Lights
Cold weather Friday with mainly dry conditions this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Happy Thanksgiving! It has been a soggy and damp day with rain around much of the day. Rain is now moving east and behind all of the wet weather will be a big drop in temperatures. Tonight will be mainly dry with a few flurries or sprinkles possible by early morning. Friday morning temperatures will be in the mid 20s. By the afternoon we will only warm to 37.

Saturday will be dry with a small chance for a sprinkle late in the overnight hours. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be dry but mainly cloudy with a small chance for sprinkles early but slow clearing in the afternoon. High 44. It should be decent weather for the Bengals game but a little on the chilly side.

Next week will be dry with near or slightly below normal temperatures and quiet conditions.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

