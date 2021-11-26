Hamilton police investigate rising reports of license plate thefts

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating to see if a string of license plate thefts is connected to the Glacier Gang car theft ring.

In the last month, Hamilton police say they have taken seven reports about people coming up and stealing a license plate.

“We used to have maybe one stolen license plate a month, but we’ve noticed lately that it’s been more like one a week,” explained Hamilton Police Department’s Rich Burkhardt.

Because the license plate thefts have lined up to a similar timeline as the start of the car theft ring, police are investigating to determine if the two are related.

“If somebody gets a stolen car, you can go find a similar plate, put it on there,” Burkhardt said. “You might be able to drive that car for a while until somebody finds out.”

Police say the stolen plates are only good for a limited amount of time.

“I don’t think they’re in this for the long haul,” explained Burkhardt. “Maybe to just getaway. Maybe to just get away until that person reports it stolen.”

Hamilton police said people can protect their plate by getting special screws that are more difficult to get off.

