Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Hamilton police investigate rising reports of license plate thefts

The Hamilton Police Department is investigating to see if a string of license plate thefts is...
The Hamilton Police Department is investigating to see if a string of license plate thefts is connected to the Glacier Gang car theft ring.(WXIX)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating to see if a string of license plate thefts is connected to the Glacier Gang car theft ring.

In the last month, Hamilton police say they have taken seven reports about people coming up and stealing a license plate.

“We used to have maybe one stolen license plate a month, but we’ve noticed lately that it’s been more like one a week,” explained Hamilton Police Department’s Rich Burkhardt.

Because the license plate thefts have lined up to a similar timeline as the start of the car theft ring, police are investigating to determine if the two are related.

“If somebody gets a stolen car, you can go find a similar plate, put it on there,” Burkhardt said. “You might be able to drive that car for a while until somebody finds out.”

Police say the stolen plates are only good for a limited amount of time.

“I don’t think they’re in this for the long haul,” explained Burkhardt. “Maybe to just getaway. Maybe to just get away until that person reports it stolen.”

Hamilton police said people can protect their plate by getting special screws that are more difficult to get off.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy, detective save woman at East Fork Lake
Last-second rescue saves woman’s life at East Fork Lake
First responders on the scene of a crash that has I-75 North closed Tuesday night.
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75, police say
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
Bearcats make historic rise in College Football Playoff rankings
Dina Mosley
New footage released in unsolved Thanksgiving Day murder of Cincinnati woman

Latest News

The big guy will arrive at 12 p.m. on Friday.
Santa arriving Friday at Cincinnati Museum Center
Cincinnati Police are responding to a stabbing incident at an apartment complex in Westwood.
Man shot by police after stabbing two people in Westwood, CPD says
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids