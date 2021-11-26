Local Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale, collect toys instead

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local boy scout troop is collecting toys after a global Christmas tree shortage cancelled their tradition.

Every year, St. James Boy Scout Troop 24 holds their Christmas tree sale the morning of Thanksgiving.

According to the troop’s Facebook post, they had to cancel because of a global Christmas tree storage.

This year, the troop is collecting gifts for Nate’s Toy Box, a local organization that provides toys to children in the district.

Assistant Scout Master Brian Bourbeau says, “Nate’s toy box is pretty well known in this area. A lot of drop off points, a lot of businesses here. But the boys, you know, they’re used to working during the tree sale. So now they’re going to be working to help others through the toy collection.”

The troop is asking for new, unwrapped gifts for collection at St. James Field on Cheviot Road, where the Christmas tree sale would normally be held.

They say that Nate’s Toy Box is especially looking for Lego sets, craft kits, scented lotion and soap kits, art supplies, basketballs, footballs and books.

The troop will start collecting toys Friday and continue throughout the Christmas season.

Collection hours:

Nov. 26 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 27 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 28 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 3 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 4 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Dec. 5 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

