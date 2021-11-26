Celebration of Lights
Quiet weather continues with a warmup eventually

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect clouds to slowly diminish this evening but the skies will not completely clear. Saturday will be a quite nice although still cooler than normal.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. There is a small chance for overnight rain Saturday evening or light snow ending early Sunday morning.

Next week will be very quiet with highs in the 50s by the end of the week. There is no sign in the near future for a big, December chill. There is also no major winter storm in the long term at this time. Now would be a good time to get outside and enjoy this unusual warmth while it lasts!

