Santa arriving Friday at Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Santa is making an early holiday appearance on Friday at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The big guy will arrive at 12 p.m., but he won’t arrive in typical Santa fashion.

Santa will be coming in on a historic fire truck thanks to the Cincinnati Fire Museum.

All those who want to welcome Santa to Cincinnati on Friday can gather around Union Terminal’s fountain as he arrives.

Guests can visit Santa until Dec. 24 when he heads bag to the North Pole to finish Christmas preparations.

A visit to Santa is included with museum admission.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.