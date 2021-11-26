Celebration of Lights
Santa arriving Friday at Cincinnati Museum Center


The big guy will arrive at 12 p.m. on Friday.(Cincinnati Museum Center)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Santa is making an early holiday appearance on Friday at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The big guy will arrive at 12 p.m., but he won’t arrive in typical Santa fashion.

Santa will be coming in on a historic fire truck thanks to the Cincinnati Fire Museum.

All those who want to welcome Santa to Cincinnati on Friday can gather around Union Terminal’s fountain as he arrives.

Guests can visit Santa until Dec. 24 when he heads bag to the North Pole to finish Christmas preparations.

A visit to Santa is included with museum admission.

