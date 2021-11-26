Celebration of Lights
Southbound I-75 section in NKY to be closed for hours after crash

Southbound I-75 traffic is being diverted.
Southbound I-75 traffic is being diverted.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A section of southbound I-75 in Boone County will be shut down for several hours due to a crash.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Donaldson Road, according to Boone County dispatchers.

All lanes of I-75 in the area are closed.

Traffic is being diverted off Donaldson Road, dispatchers said.

A medical helicopter was called to the crash to transport patients to the hospital, dispatchers confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

It is unknown how many people were injured in the crash and are being taken to the hospital.

