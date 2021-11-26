Southbound I-75 section in NKY to be closed for hours after crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A section of southbound I-75 in Boone County will be shut down for several hours due to a crash.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Donaldson Road, according to Boone County dispatchers.

All lanes of I-75 in the area are closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: CRASH: I-71/75 South at MM 183 in the area of Donaldson Road. (Boone County)

All lanes are closed. Traffic is being diverted to Donaldson Road. pic.twitter.com/wl7ZD9d25Y — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) November 26, 2021

Traffic is being diverted off Donaldson Road, dispatchers said.

A medical helicopter was called to the crash to transport patients to the hospital, dispatchers confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

It is unknown how many people were injured in the crash and are being taken to the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.