Westwood stabbing suspect shot by police identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have identified a man accused of stabbing two people in Westwood who was then shot by a Cincinnati police officer.

Demetrius Baker, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault.

The stabbing happened at the Lafeuille Apartment Homes around 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

When police arrived at the apartment, they said they ordered Baker to drop the knife multiple times. One officer used a Taser and another officer shot the suspect in the leg.

Police say the taser and the firearm were deployed at the same time.

A woman was stabbed in the arm and taken to UC Medical Center where she was treated and released.

A man was stabbed in the abdomen and underwent surgery at UC Medical Center. He has since been released.

The two officers, Officer Maiya Malone and Sergeant Donald Elsaesser, have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard protocol.

Malone joined the Cincinnati Police Department in 2019 and Elsaesser joined in 1995.

Queen City FOP President Dan Hils released a statement regarding what happened at Lafeuille Apartment Homes:

“Today, while most Cincinnati residents safely enjoyed Thanksgiving with family, our local police officers were on patrol protecting people. One of those officers was called to a local home after a 911 call about a dangerous man with a knife who was cutting people.

“She and another officer came upon a man wielding a knife. That man refused orders to drop the knife and then approached the officers with the knife.

“Both officers immediately saw the threat, and both acted quickly. One officer deployed his Taser device while the other simultaneously fired her service weapon.

“They stopped the threat.

“The criminal was treated and released from the hospital, and he will be charged. Both officers are uninjured. Everyone in Cincinnati can be thankful that, even on holidays, they have brave, quick-thinking police officers on patrol, risking their own lives to protect others.”

