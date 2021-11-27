Celebration of Lights
City of Hamilton celebrates Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday in the City of Hamilton.
By Natalya Daoud and Drew Amman
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and some small businesses in the City of Hamilton are celebrating and participating in the twelfth Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is one of the busiest times of the year in the City of Hamilton and is a part of the Holly Jolly Hamilton initiative-a series of holiday events in the area.

“I work up here, so I know a lot of the businesses owners. It’s kind of a small-town feel,” Hamilton resident Debi Maupin said.

On Saturday, businesses like Pet Wants and Wildfire Hygge Goods have sales, specials, giveaways, and drawings for their customers.

“Small Business Saturday, at least for Wildfire it is our busiest day of the year. It’s wonderful just to see the support from the community,” Owner of Wildfire Hygge Goods Sarah Dankhoff said.

The series of holiday events will run through the end of the year, showcasing more than 60 businesses.

“It gives people a reason to come down. You don’t have to struggle to find a parking spot. You don’t have to re-park. It’s all walkable,” Dankhoff said.

Stores are open until 10 p.m. Saturday.

