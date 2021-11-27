Cold and Mostly Cloudy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Outside of the slightest chance of a sprinkle north on Saturday, the weekend will be mostly cloudy.

There is a chance of a few showers Wednesday. Otherwise, dry conditions are expected for a majority of the week.

