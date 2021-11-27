Celebration of Lights
Man in custody after shooting leaves 5-year-old injured

One man is detained after a child was shot Saturday evening in the Villages of Roll Hill.
One man is detained after a child was shot Saturday evening in the Villages of Roll Hill.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is detained after a child was shot Saturday evening in the Villages of Roll Hill.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Nottingham Road around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a 5-year-old shot in the arm.

According to the police, the child was found with a superficial wound and treated at the scene.

One adult male was detained, police say.

The identity of the male is currently unknown.

District 3 is investigating the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

