Man in custody after shooting leaves 5-year-old injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is detained after a child was shot Saturday evening in the Villages of Roll Hill.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Nottingham Road around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a 5-year-old shot in the arm.

According to the police, the child was found with a superficial wound and treated at the scene.

One adult male was detained, police say.

The identity of the male is currently unknown.

District 3 is investigating the scene.

