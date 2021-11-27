Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting

Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others...
Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded.(WSMV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Friday night in an apartment in Nashville.

Three young men were pronounced dead at the scene and four other people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and two guns have been recovered.

Authorities had no initial word on suspects.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released and the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-75 traffic being diverted.
Passenger ejected, seriously injured in I-75 crash
Mark Antoni nearly died in early October when his dump truck veered off the road. Now he knows...
‘A total blank:’ Tri-State man solves mystery of crash that nearly killed him
Body cam video shows Demetrius Baker holding a knife.
Westwood stabbing suspect shot by police identified
Lumaze
New Christmas light festival and market premieres in Cincinnati
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Report: Luke Fickell is staying at UC

Latest News

Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as...
1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall
Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to the media after his release from prison,...
Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Small Business Saturday in the City of Hamilton.
City of Hamilton celebrates Small Business Saturday