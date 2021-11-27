No. 4 Bearcats pull away from ECU, await Houston at Nippert

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s another perfect regular season for UC.

The Bearcats started sluggishly and never quite found their groove on offense, but Luke Fickell’s squad beat East Carolina Friday night in a game whose outcome was never really in doubt.

Cincinnati, no. 4 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, won 35-13 and improved to 12-0 on the season.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder went 9-9 for 200 yards across three touchdown drives in the second quarter following a scoreless first.

Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner added a touchdown, his first of the season, off a missed field goal on ECU’s first drive of the second half.

The Bearcats’ defense played bend-but-don’t-break throughout, giving up 228 yards through the air and a slew of field goals but not surrendering a touchdown until the middle of the fourth quarter.

It’s the Bearcats’ second consecutive perfect regular season. Their lone loss in the last two years came by a field goal in the Peach Bowl to current no. 1 Georgia.

The Bearcats will host No. 24 Houston (10-1) at Nippert Stadium in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Dec. 4.

One win from history?



The No. 4 #Bearcats are 12-0 and will host the conference title game.



Beat ECU 35-13 to finish a second straight perfect regular season. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 27, 2021

Got a bit nervy in Greenville, but UC buries ECU with a blocked field goal returned for a TD.#Bearcats 28, ECU 6. Undefeated regular season all but clinched on one massive swing of momentum. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 26, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.