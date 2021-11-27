No. 4 Bearcats pull away from ECU, await Houston at Nippert
The Bearcats will host Houston in the AAC Championship Game.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s another perfect regular season for UC.
The Bearcats started sluggishly and never quite found their groove on offense, but Luke Fickell’s squad beat East Carolina Friday night in a game whose outcome was never really in doubt.
Cincinnati, no. 4 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, won 35-13 and improved to 12-0 on the season.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder went 9-9 for 200 yards across three touchdown drives in the second quarter following a scoreless first.
Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner added a touchdown, his first of the season, off a missed field goal on ECU’s first drive of the second half.
The Bearcats’ defense played bend-but-don’t-break throughout, giving up 228 yards through the air and a slew of field goals but not surrendering a touchdown until the middle of the fourth quarter.
It’s the Bearcats’ second consecutive perfect regular season. Their lone loss in the last two years came by a field goal in the Peach Bowl to current no. 1 Georgia.
The Bearcats will host No. 24 Houston (10-1) at Nippert Stadium in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Dec. 4.
