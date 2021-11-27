Police investigating deadly west side shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - District 3 police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Cincinnati’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the Walmart Supercenter at the 2300 block of Ferguson Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot in the head.

Witnesses say there is a body on the scene.

There is no information on any suspects involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

