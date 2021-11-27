Celebration of Lights
Shooting at Oakley IHOP under investigation, police say

Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting at IHOP Friday night.
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting at IHOP Friday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person was shot on Friday night at the Oakley IHOP, police say.

Cincinnati police responded to a report of shots fired at the IHOP on Grier Avenue around 7:46 p.m.

Officers arrived just as a vehicle allegedly involved in the incident was leaving en route to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police arrived at UCMC and found that an adult man in the vehicle had been shot.

The wound is described as non-life-threatening and the victim is expected to survive.

No word on whether there were additional victims or any arrests.

CPD District Two officers are investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

