Shooting at Oakley IHOP under investigation, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person was shot on Friday night at the Oakley IHOP, police say.

Cincinnati police responded to a report of shots fired at the IHOP on Grier Avenue around 7:46 p.m.

Officers arrived just as a vehicle allegedly involved in the incident was leaving en route to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police arrived at UCMC and found that an adult man in the vehicle had been shot.

The wound is described as non-life-threatening and the victim is expected to survive.

No word on whether there were additional victims or any arrests.

Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting at the IHOP in Oakley where one man was shot. They tell us they followed a car from the scene that was headed to the hospital carrying a victim. The victim is expected to live. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/j89tyuAJPy — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) November 27, 2021

CPD District Two officers are investigating.

