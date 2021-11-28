Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gold Star Chili is offering a buy one get one free meal deal Monday to celebrate the Cincinnati Bengals massive win over rival Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon.

At any Gold Star location, guests can mention the Who Dey Way special to get a free regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way with the purchase of any regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way of equal or greater value the day after a Bengals win.

The offer is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online and carry-out orders.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at the west side Walmart Supercenter that left one person dead.
24-year-old victim shot, killed at Western Hills Walmart
Mark Antoni nearly died in early October when his dump truck veered off the road. Now he knows...
‘A total blank:’ Tri-State man solves mystery of crash that nearly killed him
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field behind Michigan Wolverines...
Reactions: What Ohio State’s loss, Alabama’s 4OT win mean for Cincinnati’s CFP chances
Southbound I-75 traffic being diverted.
Passenger ejected, seriously injured in I-75 crash
One man is detained after a child was shot Saturday evening in the Villages of Roll Hill.
Man in custody after shooting leaves 5-year-old injured

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for an open receiver before running the...
Cincinnati Bengals demolish rival Pittsburgh Steelers in a landscape-changing win
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent...
One killed, another injured in Fayette County crash
Police respond to a shooting at the west side Walmart Supercenter that left one person dead.
24-year-old victim shot, killed at Western Hills Walmart
St. James Boy Scout Troop 24 is collecting toys for Nate's Toy Box this year after having to...
Cincinnati Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale, collect toys instead