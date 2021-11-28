Decreasing Clouds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday morning starts out cold with temperatures in the 30s across the Tri-State. While there may be a few stray clouds, you can count on mostly sunny sky conditions through much of the day. Bundle up for the Bengals game. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees at kickoff and throughout the game.

Sunday night will be frigid once again under clear skies. Lows dip into the upper 20s early Monday morning as many head back to work and school. Monday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.

Finally, temperatures return near-normal highs around 50 degrees by Wednesday. Next rain chance arrives Wednesday evening with a warming trend arriving by the end of the week.

