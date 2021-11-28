Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at the west side Walmart Supercenter that left one person dead.
Police investigating deadly west side shooting
Mark Antoni nearly died in early October when his dump truck veered off the road. Now he knows...
‘A total blank:’ Tri-State man solves mystery of crash that nearly killed him
Southbound I-75 traffic being diverted.
Passenger ejected, seriously injured in I-75 crash
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field behind Michigan Wolverines...
Reactions: What Ohio State’s loss, Alabama’s 4OT win mean for Cincinnati’s CFP chances
Body cam video shows Demetrius Baker holding a knife.
Westwood stabbing suspect shot by police identified

Latest News

The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru
St. James Boy Scout Troop 24 is collecting toys for Nate's Toy Box this year after having to...
Cincinnati Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale, collect toys instead
Cincinnati Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale, collect toys instead
Cincinnati Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale, collect toys instead
"Need Your Love" at Playhouse in the Park
"Need Your Love" at Playhouse in the Park