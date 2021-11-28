One killed, another injured in Fayette County crash

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County that killed one and sent another to the hospital Saturday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post, the crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Cook Yankeetown Road in Madison Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound 2001 Volkswagen Beetle struck a ditch on the side of the roadway and overturned.

Dylan Jenkins, 28, and Dustin Matthews, 29, were ejected from the vehicle. According to police, neither were wearing safety restraints.

Police say that Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthews was flown to the OSU Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

It is unclear as to which man was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to police, alcohol and/or drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

