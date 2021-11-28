Clear and cold overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be frigid once again under clear sky conditions. Lows dip into the upper 20s early Monday morning as many head back to work and school. Monday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.

As the winds begin to shift, milder air moves in on Tuesday as temperatures return near-normal highs around 50 degrees. The next opportunity for rain arrives Wednesday evening.

By Thursday, much of the Tri-State will be flirting with 60 degree highs through the end of the work week. It won’t last long. Next weekend looks wet and colder.

