Clear and cold overnight
Lows in the 20s
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be frigid once again under clear sky conditions. Lows dip into the upper 20s early Monday morning as many head back to work and school. Monday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.
As the winds begin to shift, milder air moves in on Tuesday as temperatures return near-normal highs around 50 degrees. The next opportunity for rain arrives Wednesday evening.
By Thursday, much of the Tri-State will be flirting with 60 degree highs through the end of the work week. It won’t last long. Next weekend looks wet and colder.
