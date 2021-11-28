Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

overnight

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds will continue to clear during the overnight period. Sunday morning starts out cold with temperatures in the 30s across the Tri-State. While there may be a few stray clouds, you can count on mostly sunny sky conditions through much of the day. Bundle up for the Bengals game. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees at kickoff and throughout the game.

Sunday night will be frigid once again under clear skies. Lows dip into the upper 20s early Monday morning as many head back to work and school. Monday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.

Finally, temperatures return near-normal highs around 50 degrees by Wednesday. Next rain chance arrives Wednesday evening with a warming trend arriving by the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-75 traffic being diverted.
Passenger ejected, seriously injured in I-75 crash
Mark Antoni nearly died in early October when his dump truck veered off the road. Now he knows...
‘A total blank:’ Tri-State man solves mystery of crash that nearly killed him
Body cam video shows Demetrius Baker holding a knife.
Westwood stabbing suspect shot by police identified
Lumaze
New Christmas light festival and market premieres in Cincinnati
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Report: Luke Fickell is staying at UC

Latest News

Cold and Mostly Cloudy
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Quiet weather continues with a warmup eventually
Light rain will be possible Saturday evening
Small chance for rain Saturday evening