Reactions: What Ohio State’s loss, Alabama’s 4OT win mean for Cincinnati’s CFP chances

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Cincinnati Bearcats fans are hoping Ohio State’s loss Saturday afternoon to the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor hurt the Buckeyes’ chances of making the College Football Playoff semifinals at the end of the season.

Michigan improved to 11-1 and advanced to the Big Ten title game against Iowa. OSU fell to 10-2.

An Alabama loss to Auburn might have helped too, but the Crimson Tide survived a scare Saturday evening against its archrival in four overtimes in the Iron Bowl to improve to 11-1 this season.

UC is looking to become the first-ever Group of Five team to be selected for the playoff.

Social media reactions:

ICYMI: @GoBearcatsFB is one of only TWO teams in America with a spotless regular season record. pic.twitter.com/kFbaWwnfEa — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) November 28, 2021

Go Bearcats… I roll with the winners. 🤣🤣🤣 Coach Fickle was my special teams coach when I got to school and they from Ohio. That counts. I’m on the bandwagon. pic.twitter.com/JO9k2mWyJy — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) November 27, 2021

A 2-loss Ohio State team doesn’t deserve be in the playoff over undefeated Cincinnati. Wins and losses can’t count the same. OSU knew the stakes. They didn’t complete the mission. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 27, 2021

A lot can happen in the next week. But if it comes down to to OSU and Cincinnati for the No. 4 spot in the CFP, Ohio State is simply better. Two losses might keep them out but I want the #best4teams — Todd McShay (@McShay13) November 27, 2021

Amid all the playoff chatter, a tip off the cap to Cincinnati for going undefeated in back-to-back regular seasons. That's really hard to do, no matter the league or level. Last regular season loss came to No. 18 Memphis (Mike Norvell era) in November of 2019. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2021

PJ Fleck just ruined the Badgers' season.



It's Michigan vs. Iowa for the Big Ten title next week. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 28, 2021

This overtime determines whether we hear “Bama should still be in if they beat Georgia” OR “Bama should still be in if they lose to Georgia” all week. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) November 28, 2021

ND wins tonight. Michigan wins Big 10 champ game. Oklahoma St wins tonight and again next week. Alabama loses to Georgia close. Cincinnati beats Houston.



You’re on the committee..how do you vote??



(Now read the predictable variety of responses, you’ll know why we need 12 teams) — Bob Wischusen (@espnbob) November 28, 2021

Imagine how far the @CFBPlayoff would drop the #Bearcats if they went into 4OT with a 6 loss team 😂😂 — Alex Misali (@MisaliAlex) November 28, 2021

Ohio State continues to duck Cincinnati like the big cowards they are. — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) November 27, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.