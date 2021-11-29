Businesses taking donations to help Cincinnati mental health charity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Gilligan Company is using some of its stores in the area to raise money to support a mental health charity, 1N5.

Places like Shell gas stations, Dunkin’ Donuts, Popeyes and Subway locations are taking donations to help the charity.

1N5 helps to stop the stigma of mental health which impacts one in five teens and adults.

“It will definitely impact anybody in the community,” says The Gilligan Company CEO Pat Gilligan, “And a lot of these things go unseen and untreated and there’s lots of options and lots of help available. 1N5 is one of the better organizations really providing resources, starting at the school level.”

1N5 works with 100 schools in the Cincinnati area.

They provide resources and education to prevent suicide and improve students’ mental health.

“The more we can do to provide tools for people in need - and it’s not a permanent situation,” explains Gilligan, “A lot of times for people, it’s just a time in life where all of a sudden they need a little more help than normal. No different than another medical condition that might need a temporary situation that needs to be dealt with.”

Last year, The Gilligan Company donated $90,000 to the Anthony Munoz Foundation. This year, the goal is bigger.

“We’re hoping to break $100,000 this year and we’re excited,” Gilligan continues, “We have a very generous employee base and because of that our customer base, they kind of get a vibe of the store and like to support what’s going on there.”

The next time you get that cup of coffee at Dunkin’ or that order of chicken at Popeye’s, you may be asked to donate to 1N5. Gilligan says every little bit helps those in need.

“It will benefit me, my family, the families, and employees we have working for us,” Gilligan adds, “Our customers, any of the awareness is absolutely is a good thing.”

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 24. You can find a list of locations here.

