Cyber Monday: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is turning into an experience spread out over several days, according to BlackFriday.com.

The term Cyber Monday got its start in 2005 coined by the National Retail Federation after there was a spike in people shopping online at work the first workday after Thanksgiving.

Some retail experts are projecting an increase in people shopping in Brick-and-Mortar stores instead of online this year due to supply chain issues.

Here are some notable tips from Tomsguide.com to avoid getting scammed on Cyber Monday:

Shop from a Secure Computer

Shop from a Secure Connection

Search for Deals on Retailer Sites

Use Trusted Vendors

Check each website’s URL

Don’t fall for too-good-to-be-true deals

Plan ahead and don’t be rushed

Review credit card and bank statements regularly during the shopping season

Use credit cards only online

Use unique passwords and login information for every site you visit, or don’t create an account at all

If you’re shopping from a tablet or smartphone on Cyber Monday, use a trusted vendor’s app, not a web browser

Never install software on your mobile device from a website link or code

According to Adobe, last year marked the biggest online shopping Cyber Monday in U.S. history as Americans spent a record $10.8 billion online.

Mobile and social platforms are expected to play a larger role in buying decisions this year.

