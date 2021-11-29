Cyber Monday: What you need to know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is turning into an experience spread out over several days, according to BlackFriday.com.
The term Cyber Monday got its start in 2005 coined by the National Retail Federation after there was a spike in people shopping online at work the first workday after Thanksgiving.
Some retail experts are projecting an increase in people shopping in Brick-and-Mortar stores instead of online this year due to supply chain issues.
Here are some notable tips from Tomsguide.com to avoid getting scammed on Cyber Monday:
- Shop from a Secure Computer
- Shop from a Secure Connection
- Search for Deals on Retailer Sites
- Use Trusted Vendors
- Check each website’s URL
- Don’t fall for too-good-to-be-true deals
- Plan ahead and don’t be rushed
- Review credit card and bank statements regularly during the shopping season
- Use credit cards only online
- Use unique passwords and login information for every site you visit, or don’t create an account at all
- If you’re shopping from a tablet or smartphone on Cyber Monday, use a trusted vendor’s app, not a web browser
- Never install software on your mobile device from a website link or code
According to Adobe, last year marked the biggest online shopping Cyber Monday in U.S. history as Americans spent a record $10.8 billion online.
Mobile and social platforms are expected to play a larger role in buying decisions this year.
