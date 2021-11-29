Celebration of Lights
Family of Antwan Morris holds funeral with special Bengals guest

Antwan Morris, 34, was shot in Northside. He died in the hospital three days later.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three weeks after Antwan Morris was shot and killed in Northside, his family and friends gathered to honor his life.

According to family members, the 34-year-old had been a massive Bengals fan his entire life.

His casket was decorated in orange and black, courtesy of J.C. Battle & Sons Funeral Home.

In honor of his love for the team, the family had a special guest appearance from Bengals receiver Trenton Irwin.

Antwan’s sister, Kelly, spoke with FOX19 NOW the day after his funeral.

“I never knew that he was loved by so many people,” Kelly said. “To see [Trenton] Irwin come and support ... it meant everything to us.”

Irwin brought a signed football to Antwan’s funeral service and signed his casket.

Kelly added, “His son broke down after seeing a Bengals player come and talk about his dad.”

Antwan’s mother, Tracy, said her son was a good man and is confident that this is not the last time people will hear the name Antwan Darnell Morris Senior.

“He didn’t deserve to go this way,” said Tracy. “No mother should have to bury their child.”

In early November, Antwan Morris was shot by 34-year-old Arthur Smith. Antwan died in the hospital three days later.

Family members said that he was helping a woman change her locks when Smith shot him.

Smith will appear in court Monday, Nov. 29, under the charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

