Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Father held after 4 children, grandmother slain in California

The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home, and the children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department says the children’s father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at the west side Walmart Supercenter that left one person dead.
24-year-old victim shot, killed at Western Hills Walmart
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field behind Michigan Wolverines...
Reactions: What Ohio State’s loss, Alabama’s 4OT win mean for Cincinnati’s CFP chances
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans
Samuel "Sam" Spille was remembered Saturday after losing his battle with cancer.
31-year-old first responder from NKY loses battle to cancer
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87
The Gold Star in Middletown started a Fifth-Third Bank memorial fund to help the family of...
Middletown Gold Star raising money to help family of teen coworker following his death
FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO