Attacker’s motivation for 2019 Dayton mass shooting outlined in FBI report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Monday, the Dayton Police and FBI announced that the investigation into the Aug. 4, 2019 mass shooting in the Oregon District has officially been closed.

The shooting killed nine and injured 27 near downtown Dayton.

The investigation revealed the shooter, Connor Betts, acted alone and was not directed by any organization or aligned to a specific ideological group.

Betts, 24, of Bellbrook, opened fire with a .223-caliber rifle on East Fifth Street just after 1 a.m.

Responding Dayton police killed the gunman within a minute of the first shots being fired.

Dayton police identified the shooter of the downtown mass shooting as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook. (Provided)

One of the nine shooting victims was Betts’ sister, Megan, 22. She was the youngest victim; the oldest was 57.

According to the report, Ethan Kollie, 24, a friend of Betts bought him additional firearm parts, body armor and a 100-round magazine that was used in the attack.

Kollie pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and lying on a federal firearms form and was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

As part of the investigative, the FBI worked to determine the shooter’s motivation for the attack.

“The FBI’s BAU assessed the attacker’s enduring fascination with mass violence and his inability to cope with a convergence of personal factors, to include a decade-long struggle with multiple mental health stressors and the successive loss of significant stabilizing anchors experienced prior to August 04, 2019, likely were the primary contributors to the timing and finality of his decision to commit a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio,” the report states.

The FBI said although the investigation uncovered the history of mental illness, there was no indication Betts discussed his intentions to conduct a violent attack with friends or family.

“The investigation revealed the attacker fantasized about mass shootings, serial killings, and murder-suicide for at least a decade without sharing specific details with friends or family,” the report says.

The FBI and Dayton Police Department said they both continue to work with the victims who were impacted and have updated them on the status of the investigation.

“Finding answers for the victims and their families has been a driving motivator each day,” FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers said in the report. “From the start, this has been a thorough and deliberate investigation. Due to technical challenges accessing lawfully acquired evidence that was encrypted, this investigation has taken significantly longer than expected. However, we are confident that it has uncovered the key facts and that we have done everything in our ability to provide answers to all those impacted by this horrible attack.”

