Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

First winners of Ohio Vax-2-School vaccine incentive announced

The final entry deadline is Dec. 1 for the grand prize drawings.
The final entry deadline is Dec. 1 for the grand prize drawings.(Ohio Department of Public Health)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first 30 winners of the $10,000 scholarships as part of the Ohio Vax-2-School vaccine incentive have been announced.

  • Midori Ayres, Fremont
  • Frank Brown, Toledo
  • Drake Bryan, Novelty
  • Madison Cooke, Maineville
  • Paige Delmore, Seven Hills
  • Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg
  • Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth
  • Grant Fry, Doylestown
  • Alice Jonas, Worthington
  • Livia Kish, Akron
  • Renee Kizlik, Eastlake
  • Lydia Krausz, New Albany
  • Lessah Lemaster, Enon
  • Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River
  • Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights
  • Mitchell Link, Jamestown
  • Alena McCain, West Chester
  • Spencer Meier, Cincinnati
  • Claire Miller, Cincinnati
  • Rachel Mohr, Dublin
  • Martin Philip, West Chester
  • Victoria Rahija, Mentor
  • Donovan Simpson, Columbus
  • Madeline Sines, Milford Center
  • Sydney Stacho, Medina
  • Emily Studer, Aurora
  • Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander
  • Alex Vargo, Rossford
  • Katrina Whitmore, West Chester
  • Makenna Wolf, Fremont

Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25, who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, were eligible.

Each day from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced.

The five winners of the $100,000 scholarship grand prize will be announced on Dec. 3 around 7:30 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

The final entry deadline is Dec. 1 for the grand prize drawings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at the west side Walmart Supercenter that left one person dead.
24-year-old victim shot, killed at Western Hills Walmart
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Steelers means free Gold Star Chili for fans
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field behind Michigan Wolverines...
Reactions: What Ohio State’s loss, Alabama’s 4OT win mean for Cincinnati’s CFP chances
Samuel "Sam" Spille was remembered Saturday after losing his battle with cancer.
31-year-old first responder from NKY loses battle to cancer
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting at IHOP Friday night.
Warrant issued for suspect accused of shooting Oakley IHOP employee
Attacker’s motivation for 2019 Dayton mass shooting outlined in FBI report
Attacker’s motivation for 2019 Dayton mass shooting outlined in FBI report
Liberty Township dog to be featured on Budweiser holiday cans
Recognize this puppy? Liberty Township dog is the face of Budweiser’s ‘Pupweiser’ holiday beer cans
Taranpreet Singh, 29, is accused of raping at least two people.
Franklin man convicted of rape, kidnapping sentenced to 16 years maximum