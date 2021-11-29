First winners of Ohio Vax-2-School vaccine incentive announced
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first 30 winners of the $10,000 scholarships as part of the Ohio Vax-2-School vaccine incentive have been announced.
- Midori Ayres, Fremont
- Frank Brown, Toledo
- Drake Bryan, Novelty
- Madison Cooke, Maineville
- Paige Delmore, Seven Hills
- Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg
- Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth
- Grant Fry, Doylestown
- Alice Jonas, Worthington
- Livia Kish, Akron
- Renee Kizlik, Eastlake
- Lydia Krausz, New Albany
- Lessah Lemaster, Enon
- Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River
- Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights
- Mitchell Link, Jamestown
- Alena McCain, West Chester
- Spencer Meier, Cincinnati
- Claire Miller, Cincinnati
- Rachel Mohr, Dublin
- Martin Philip, West Chester
- Victoria Rahija, Mentor
- Donovan Simpson, Columbus
- Madeline Sines, Milford Center
- Sydney Stacho, Medina
- Emily Studer, Aurora
- Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander
- Alex Vargo, Rossford
- Katrina Whitmore, West Chester
- Makenna Wolf, Fremont
Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25, who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, were eligible.
Each day from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced.
The five winners of the $100,000 scholarship grand prize will be announced on Dec. 3 around 7:30 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.
The final entry deadline is Dec. 1 for the grand prize drawings.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.