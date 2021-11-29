Franklin man convicted of rape, kidnapping, assault sentenced up to 16 years in prison

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Franklin man was sentenced Monday to several years in prison after he pleaded guilty on charges of rape, kidnapping, and assault.

A Warren County judge sentenced Taranpreet Singh to a minimum of 12 years with a maximum of 16 years in prison.

The judge said that Singh has to serve eight years for rape, four years for kidnapping, and 180 days for assault.

This stems from an incident that happened in Sept. 2019. According to court documents, Singh grabbed the victim by her hair and pulled her into a vacant building while punching her in the head/ face area. He made her take her clothes off, and he then raped her.

Singh was convicted on Oct. 4.

He was also indicted in connection with April 2020 and August 2020 rapes but was found not guilty of two counts of rape and three kidnapping charges in connection to those cases.

Singh is held at the Butler County jail.

