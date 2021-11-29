‘Just breathe:’ Omicron variant draws response from Tri-State leaders, doctors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The distilled message on Monday from local and national leaders responding to omicron panic? Pump the brakes.

Said another way: Don’t panic. Keep calm and carry on. Put a pin in it. Relax.

Or in the words of Gov. Andy Beshear, reproducing the same prelude he used daily at the beginning of the pandemic: “Just breathe.”

He continued: “There’s a lot we don’t know about this variant. We will know more by the end of the week and next week, but we have been here before. We know not to panic. We know the information will be forthcoming, and we will be transparent with that information—good or bad.”

It will be a week or two before we know more about Omicron, but folks it’s important to remember we’ve been here before. The information will be forthcoming and we will be transparent. The best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated and receiving a booster shot. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/P8LkiH3xlv — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 29, 2021

First discovered in South Africa earlier this month, the omicron variant’s swift spread and unusual genetic profile spooked global financial markets out of $2 trillion last week.

But the World Health Organization on Sunday highlighted just how little is known. It’s not clear omicron is more transmissible or causes more severe illness than either the original strain or the delta variant. Nor is it clear that the existing vaccines will offer less effective protection from severe illness.

President Joe Biden said there’s no need for omicron-related lockdowns at this point.

“The omicron variant is a cause for concern,” he said, “but not panic. We will fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion.”

The variant is the most heavily mutated version scientists have seen, a University of Warwick virologists tells AP. The mutations include “potentially worrying changes” never seen in the same variant.

But the concern is premature, according to Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, professor of infectious diseases at UC Health and the medical director of UC Health’s vaccine clinical trials.

“It’s a little bit too soon to tell how this is going to affect people,” he told FOX19 Monday.

The US is one of dozens of countries to restrict travel from South Africa and several other nearby countries, effective Monday, as a delay tactic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and Biden’s COVID-19 adviser, said on CBS Mornings the move could buy countries “a couple of weeks.”

Fauci says scientists should know by the end of next week how well the vaccines protect against the variant and how much more dangerous it is compared to earlier strains.

Both Fauci and Fichtenbaum acknowledged the variant has likely spread further than the 11 countries in which it is currently confirmed to exist. “It doesn’t mean that this is not emerging everywhere,” Fichtenbaum said.

Fichtenbaum was the medical director of the clinical trials at UC Health that tested the Moderna vaccine in 2020. He says people should continue to get the vaccines currently available, even as Moderna’s CEO says the company is already working on a vaccine that targets omicron’s mutations.

“It’s safe, it’s effective and it generates an antibody response,” Fechtenbaum said of the currently available vaccines. “Every time we have to go through that [FDA approval] process, there are many steps along the way. And it’s harder for us to do that.

“Now, in the future, I think it would be prudent for the FDA to treat this infection very much like influenza, where each year the researchers adapt to the new strain that we think is coming and develop a vaccine that is special for that season.”

